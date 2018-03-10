Kenya’s former president and Patron of the Kenya Golf Union, H.E. Mwai Kibaki, is among 12 individuals who were Friday night inducted into the Kenya Open Golf Limited Hall of Fame for their significant contribution to the tournament and golf in the country.

It was during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Kenya Open Golf Championship, held at the Muthaiga Golf Club that the 12 were awarded for their individual and collective efforts through the years that have led to the growth and development of the tournament.

The 12 include former President HE Mwai Kibaki, Former Central Bank of Kenya Governor and past Kenya Golf Union Patron, Duncan Ndegwa, former KOGL Chairmen –Ngugi Kiuna, Sam Kamau and Richard Kemoli, current KOGL Chairman Peter Kanyago and long serving KOGL Finance Director Joe Wangai.

Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman, Peter Kanyago, congratulated the inductees for the honour, praising their efforts at transforming the tournament into the success that it is today.

Sports Principal Secretary, Kirimi Kaberia, vowed that the Government will continue to work together with all stakeholders in the Kenyan golf scene in a bid to enhance the sport in the country.

The Kenya Open Golf Championship is this year marking its 50th anniversary since inception in 1967.

