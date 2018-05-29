13 foreigners arrested with fake work permits

Written By: Michael Njuguna
Matiang'i when he officially opened the work permit verification and registration exercise at Nyayo House
Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has said that foreigners found to be illegally holding Kenyan working permits at the end of the ongoing 60 day verification exercise will have them revoked.

Speaking Tuesday in Nairobi, while giving a briefing on the on-going work permits Verification and Registration Exercise to local and international stakeholders, Matiang’i said that out of 2,000 work permits that have been verified so far, 13 have been found to be fake or invalid.

At the same time, the cabinet secretary said his ministry is sending  proposed amendments to the law to parliament to compel those found without working permits to work to raise cash for their air tickets back home.

The cabinet secretary said government has spent 360 million shillings to deport illegal immigrants in the current financial year 2017/18.

In his remarks, Immigration Principal Secretary Major-General (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa said investigations on how the 13 apprehended got work permits is underway and those found culpable will face disciplinary measures.

Those found without valid work permits at the end of the exercise on July 22 will face deportation.

 

