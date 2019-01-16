14 dead, all terrorists killed, President Kenyatta confirms

All terrorists in the Dusit complex in Nairobi have been killed, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Wednesday.

In his address to the country from State House Nairobi Wednesday morning, President Uhuru Kenyatta regretted the deaths but lauded the security teams for the quick response to safeguard the lives of the citizens.

700 people trapped in the complex have been rescued.

The President confirmed that the security operation at Dusit D2 complex on 14 Riverside drive in Nairobi has been concluded urging Kenyans to go about their businesses.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“I can now confirm that at as about one hour ago, the security operation at Dusit complex is over and all the terrorists eliminated. As of this moment, we have confirmation that fourteen innocent lives were lost by the terrorists, with others injured. We are grieving as a country this morning; my heart, and that of every Kenyan, goes out to the innocent men and women violated by senseless violence” announced President Kenyatta.

The Head of State put the terrorists on alert and vowed to pursue them.

“We will seek out every person who was involved in the planning, funding, and execution of this heinous act. We will pursue them relentlessly. I assure all our investors, visitors in the country that they are safe”

“We will seek out every person that was involved in the funding, planning and execution of this heinous act,” he added, vowing to pursue them “relentlessly”.

“We are a country governed by laws, rules, and regulations – a country that embraces peaceful coexistence… I must also state that we are also a nation that never forgets those who hurt our children.”

The President lauded the emergency teams for the work they did during the search and rescue operation. He also assured Kenyans and foreigners of their safety.

“In the coming days and weeks, we shall continue the never-ending work of strengthening our systems. From the means available to the security services, and judicial arms, we will continue taking every step to make our nation inhospitable to terrorist groups and network”

“We are a Nation that never forgets those who hurt our children. Kenya showed the world the best of us, brave, patriotic, loving and unbowed. Let us go back to work. We shall prevail and always will over evil. May God bless Kenya and give peace to those who have lost lives” he said.

The attack began at about 3pm Tuesday when five gunmen threw bombs at vehicles in the car park before entering the lobby, where one blew himself up.