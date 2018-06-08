15 Central MPs rally behind DP Ruto

More than 15 Members of Parliament from Central Kenya have said they will continue supporting Deputy President William Ruto in his quest to being Kenya’s next president.

Speaking in Kikuyu Town on Friday, the leaders said they would not be intimidated by unscrupulous people in the region who were trying to scare them from rallying behind Mr Ruto.

They said their association with the Deputy President had seen some “merchants” trying to fix some of them with “lame corruption allegations” as others were labeled “Mr Ruto’s touts.”

But Gatundu South MP said the threats were inconsequential.

“We are not going to stop this grand march for a better Kenya,” said Mr Kuria in presence of the Deputy President who was launching the construction of the Kikuyu Market in Kiambu County.

Peter Mwathi (Limuru) said Mr Ruto had turned out to be Kenya’s unifying factor.

“No other politician in recent times has done so, and that is why, as the people from Central Kenya, we are supporting the Deputy President,” said Mr Mwathi.

Those who spoke included Gachagua Rigathi (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Gathoni wa Muchomba (Kiambu Woman Representative), Jude Njomo (Kiambu Central), Gabriel Kago Mukuha (Githunguri), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu Senator) and Joseph Kahangara (Lari).

Others were Simon King’ara (Ruiru), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Patrick Wainaina (Thika), Tharaka Nithi Senator and Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki.

The legislators noted that corruption was killing “our generation”, observing that the government must be supported in the ongoing onslaught against graft.

Mr Ruto called on the judiciary, the executive and the legislature to work together to stop wastage, theft, corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

“This must be a collective responsibility. We must defeat those who undermine our efforts in pushing our country forward,” said the Deputy President.

Apart from the construction of the Kikuyu Market, Mr Ruto said more new markets would be erected in Kihara, Juja and Ruiru. He said the government was powering businesses so as to empower Kenyans economically.

Continued partnership between national and county governments in the areas of health, education, infrastructure and agriculture is key to realising sustainable development. pic.twitter.com/JZkHWUJydR — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) June 8, 2018

Meanwhile, the Deputy President has said that the government was putting more resources in technical colleges so as to boost their capacity.

In particular, he announced at least 2,0000 new trainers would be absorbed from July besides offering financial support to the tune of Sh30,000 a year to each trainee.

“The trainers would also access loans like their university colleagues. We are doing this because the missing link in our human resource profile has been the lack of middle-level experts to transform our country,” he said, adding: “This will give our country a solid development foundation.”

The new market, whose construction will take a year, will house 625 stalls.

In Kiambu County, the completion of a modern Kikuyu Town market will afford traders a clean, safe environment to conduct business, create a hub for exchange of goods and services, expand the demand-supply chain and build a resilient local economy. pic.twitter.com/D4o948rTA9 — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) June 8, 2018

Governor Ferdinard Waititu said the national government-sponsored project would offer businesses in Kiambu a “unique” opportunity to thrive.