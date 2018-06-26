2 triple jumpers to participate in U20 athletics championships

Kenya will be represented by two triple jumpers in this year’s World under 20 athletics championships slated for Finland next month.

This is after the inclusion of Gloria Mulei into Kenyan squad by athletics Kenya who will now team up with her counterpart Philiph Musyoka.

The Kenyan team has intensified its training at Kasarani stadium as it will be seeking a top finish in this year’s event that will be held in Finland from 19th through to 24th July.

The team which consists of majority of athletes who competed when Kenya hosted the World Under-18 Championship features among others: George Manangoi, Edward Zakayo, Stanley Waithaka, Leonard Bett, Dominic Ndigiti, Mary Moraa, Lydia Jeruto, Jackline Wambui and Mercy Chepkirui.

Gloria Mulei a triple jumper is the new inclusion in the squad.

Mulei missed the required standard mark of qualification set by IAAF by 3cm but Athletics Kenya has requested IAAF for her inclusion.

She set a national record of 12.88cm during the national trials missing the required mark of 12.85 cm by 3 cm.

During the 2016 edition that was held in Poland, Kenya finished in the second position in medal standings with five Gold medals, two Silver and two Bronze.