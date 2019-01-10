20 acres of Mama Ngina Drive land grabbed

The National Land Commission has directed those who grabbed part of Mama Ngina waterfront gardens in Mombasa to vacate within three months.

The commission says out of the 26-acre piece of land, only six acres are remaining for public utility after the rest was illegally and irregularly allocated to individuals since 1985.

Swazuri noted that the parcel of land was meant for public utility but had been subdivided illegally into 13 plots and allocated to 13 individuals.

Swazuri wants the walls erected on two of the plots to be brought down immediately.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The NLC chairman further said that a notice will be placed in the Kenya Gazette next week directing all those claiming to own part of Mama Ngina Drive to renounce within three months.

This he said will ensure restoration of the park continues without a hitch.

The directive followed an order from President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday that those who have encroached on the land be kicked out and the land be reverted back to the public.

The refurbishment of Mama Ngina Drive into a major recreation park will take five months and will cost Ksh.460million.