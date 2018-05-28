20 arrested in NYS scam, 34 being sought by police

Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS director Richard Ndubai will spend the night in police custody after they were arrested alongside 20 others in connection with the alleged Ksh 8 billion shillings National Youth Service scandal.

Police officers are also trailing another 34 individuals in connection with the scandal.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says the 54 suspects will face various charges ranging from conspiracy to commit corruption and failing to comply with procurement laws in the first phase of investigations that involves the fraudulent payment of 468 Million shillings to phony companies by NYS.

40 public servants are under investigations, among them staff at the NYS, internal auditors at the National Treasury among others. 1

The other 14 are directors and proprietors of business entities that benefited from the scam.

The public servants will also be charged with abuse of office, fraudulent accusation of public property, willful neglect to perform official duty as well as breach of trust by a person employed in the public service.

Haji says the first phase of the probe revealed that there was no procurement undertaken before monies were paid out.

He said his office will arraign in court the suspects to answer to the charges adding that they will also seek to recover the proceeds of crime as well as establish the tax status of the companies and individuals involved.

Bank accounts of the 54 suspects and 10 business entities have been frozen with investigations expected to widen in the coming days to include Banks who flouted banking rules in the deposits or withdrawals of the said money.

The DPP says he is awaiting updates on other alleged scandals at the NCPB, Kenya Power and Kenya Pipeline before swinging to action.

Others arrested alongside Omollo and Ndubai include Assistant Director General Sam Michuki as well as top finance and procurement officials.

Omollo presented herself to the DCI for questioning but was immediately arrested and put in custody.

The Monday morning arrest spree spread to Naivasha where five members of one family were also arrested in connection with the scam.

Among those arrested was Ann Wambere Ngirita who allegedly received Ksh 60 million from NYS despite delivering nothing.