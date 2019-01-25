Over 200 inmates enrolled in Universal health pilot scheme

Over 200 inmates at the Isiolo GK prison have been enrolled in the pilot scheme of Universal Health Coverage.

This makes Isiolo Prison the first to register inmates ahead of other correctional facilities from other counties like Nyeri, Kisumu, and Machakos which have also been earmarked for the pilot phase of the programme.

Speaking during the exercise, the County Prison Commander Hassan Wako said that the move would provide a major relief for the Prisons Department, which spends huge sums of money every month to meet medical expenses for the prisoners.

Wako further noted that the exercise was of paramount importance to the inmates since they won’t struggle to seek opportunities to register for the same programme once they are out of jail, adding that the registration exercise could be over by the time majority of them complete their jail terms.

Universal Health Coverage is one of the big four agenda for the jubilee administration and is set to be rolled out across the 47 counties after the one year pilot phase being implemented in the four counties.