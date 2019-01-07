2018 Most Influential Young Kenyans Finalists announced

Leading PR & rating agency, Avance Media and Jagari Designs have announced finalists for the 3rd edition of the prestigious annual ranking focused on young people dubbed: 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans.
According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, this year’s list has a gender record of 48 females and features young Kenyans who have made remarkable contributions towards their respective fields which has extended impact to other young people across Kenya and beyond.
Public voting has also commenced on ke.avancemedia.org to determine the influence of the nominees in their categories and in the overall ranking.
The ranking which was launched in 2016 was won by Comedian & TV Personality Dan Churchill Ndambuki as voted the 2016 Most Influential Young Kenyan
Some notable personalities nominated include: King Kaka, Elizabeth Ntonjira, Darshan Chandaria, Xtian Dela, Victor Wanyama etc
After launching the initiative in Ghana in 2015, Avance Media has been able to partner various organisations across Africa to extend the ranking to Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania & DR Congo and is expected to announce a global ranking in 2019.
Below is the list of nominees represented in their respective categories.
Business
- Danson Muchemi – JamboPay
- Darshan Chandaria – Chandaria Industries
- Leroy Mwasaru – Greenpact
- Martin Kiarie – BEAN Interactive
- Paul Kihiko – Wing It Nairobi
- Rajiv Mehta – Tangerine Investments
- Rose Wanjiku Muturi – TALA
- Ruth Mwanzia – Koola Waters
- Shirlene Nafula – Crystal River Products
- Trushar Khetia – Tria Group of Companies
Entertainment
- Brenda Wairimu – Actress
- Fena Gitu – Musician
- George Kimani – Comedian
- Khaligraph Jones – Musician
- King Kaka – Musician
- Njugush – Comedian
- Nyashinski – Musician
- Octopizzo – Musician
- Raymond Karago – Actor
- Seth Gor – Comedian
Lifestyle
- Adam Maina – Social Media Influencer
- Brian Mbunde – Brand Influencer
- Enos Olik – Video Director
- Sharon Mundia – Blogger
- Lucia Musau – Blogger
- Mike Muthiga – Fat Boy Animations
- Natalie Wanjiru Tewa – Vlogger
- Silvia Njoki
- Victor Matara – Blogger
- Xtian Dela – Blogger
Law & Governance
- Aaron Cheruiyot – Senator
- Charles Kanyi – MP
- Grace Sundukwa – County Assembly Member
- John Paul Mwirigi – MP
- Mercy Chebeni – Senator
- Naomi Kasi Mue – General Legal Counsel (Adrian Group)
- Ng’ania Mellissa – Lawyer
- Scheaffer Okore – Ukweli Party
- Stephen Sang – Governor
- Steve Mbogo – Politician
Media
- Amina Rabar – Capital FM
- Anne Kiguta – OAP
- Betty Kyallo – K24 TV
- Davidson Ngibuini – OAP
- DJ Mo – OAP
- Joey Muthengi – OAP
- Larry Madowo – BBC
- Mwalimu Rachel – OAP
- Patricia Kihoro – OAP
- Timothy Otieno – KTN
Science & Technology
- Abraham Mbuthia – Uza Point
- Hilda Moraa – Pezesha
- Huston Malande – Skyline Design
- Ken Njoroge – Cellulant
- Leonida Mutuku – Intelipro
- Peris Bosire – Farmdrive
- Rita Kimani – Farmdrive
- Sam Gikandi – Africa’s Talking
- Thogori Karago – LinkedIn ProFinder
- Yvonne Mburu – Nexakili
Personal Development & Academia
- Beatrice Ndungu – Motivational Speaker
- Bonnie Kim – Motivational Speaker
- David Kyalo – Koncepts & Events Ltd
- Jeff Israel Nthiwa – Destiny Life Coaching
- Leanne Peris N Kimani – Afrobiashara
- Makena Onjerika – Writer
- Ruth Ambogo – Young Kenyan Women Leaders
- Sandra Ochola – Tukuka
- Victoria Nkatha Mutai – Motivational Speaker
- Wilkins Fadhili – Brand Lab Afrika and Man Behind Brands
Leadership & Civil Society
- Antony Nkuubi – Governance Pillar Organization
- Audrey Mbugua – Activist
- Ekai Nabenyo – Center for Community Development
- Elizabeth Mang’eni – Ministry of Trade
- Elizabeth Ntonjira – IBM
- Meshack Omega Omido – Public Servant
- Natalie Sonia Mukundane – African Youth Commission
- Olivia Muiru – B Lab
- Raphael Obonyo – Youth Advocate
- Winnie Asiti – Activist
Social Entreprise & Philanthropy
- Douglas Mwangi – Oasis Mathare
- Dysmus Kisilu – Solar Freeze
- June Syowia – Beiless Group
- Linda Kamau – AkiraChix
- Mumbi Ndungu – Ibua Africa
- Natalie Robi – Werema – Msichana Empowerment Kuria
- Nerima Wako-Ojiwa – Siasia Place
- Nice Nailantei Leng’ete – Amref Health Africa
- Ruth Jepchumba Kilimo – Marakwet Girls Foundation
- Wawira Njiru – Food4Education
Sports
- Amy Wanday – African Sports Network
- Bedan Karoki Muchiri – Athlete
- David Rudisha – Athlete
- Elijah Motonei Manangoi – Athlete
- Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor – Athlete
- Linet Masai – Athlete
- Margaret Wambui – Athlete
- McDonald Mariga – Footballer
- Silas Kiplagat – Athlete
- Victor Wanyama – Footballer
The 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans initiative is spearheaded by Avance Media & Jagari Designs in partnership with COSDEF Group, 1000 African Voices, My Naija Naira, Cliq Africa, VIPI State & WatsUp TV