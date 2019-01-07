2018 Most Influential Young Kenyans Finalists announced

Written By: Claire Wanja/Statement
327

The 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans initiative is spearheaded by Avance Media & Jagari Designs in partnership with COSDEF Group, 1000 African Voices, My Naija Naira, Cliq Africa, VIPI State & WatsUp TV
KBC_Facebook-728x90

Leading PR & rating agency, Avance Media and Jagari Designs have announced finalists for the 3rd edition of the prestigious annual ranking focused on young people dubbed: 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, this year’s list has a gender record of 48 females and features young Kenyans who have made remarkable contributions towards their respective fields which has extended impact to other young people across Kenya and beyond.

Public voting has also commenced on ke.avancemedia.org to determine the influence of the nominees in their categories and in the overall ranking.

The ranking which was launched in 2016 was won by Comedian & TV Personality Dan Churchill Ndambuki as voted the 2016 Most Influential Young Kenyan

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Some notable personalities nominated include: King Kaka, Elizabeth Ntonjira, Darshan Chandaria, Xtian Dela, Victor Wanyama etc

After launching the initiative in Ghana in 2015, Avance Media has been able to partner various organisations across Africa to extend the ranking to Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania & DR Congo and is expected to announce a global ranking in 2019.

Also Read  Japanese billionaire tweets most retweeted tweet

Below is the list of nominees represented in their respective categories.

Business

  1. Danson Muchemi – JamboPay
  2. Darshan Chandaria – Chandaria Industries
  3. Leroy Mwasaru – Greenpact
  4. Martin Kiarie – BEAN Interactive
  5. Paul Kihiko – Wing It Nairobi
  6. Rajiv Mehta – Tangerine Investments
  7. Rose Wanjiku Muturi – TALA
  8. Ruth Mwanzia – Koola Waters
  9. Shirlene Nafula – Crystal River Products
  10. Trushar Khetia – Tria Group of Companies

Entertainment

  1. Brenda Wairimu – Actress
  2. Fena Gitu – Musician
  3. George Kimani – Comedian
  4. Khaligraph Jones – Musician
  5. King Kaka – Musician
  6. Njugush – Comedian
  7. Nyashinski – Musician
  8. Octopizzo – Musician
  9. Raymond Karago – Actor
  10. Seth Gor – Comedian

Lifestyle

  1. Adam Maina – Social Media Influencer
  2. Brian Mbunde – Brand Influencer
  3. Enos Olik – Video Director
  4. Sharon Mundia – Blogger
  5. Lucia Musau – Blogger
  6. Mike Muthiga – Fat Boy Animations
  7. Natalie Wanjiru Tewa – Vlogger
  8. Silvia Njoki
  9. Victor Matara – Blogger
  10. Xtian Dela – Blogger

Law & Governance

  1. Aaron Cheruiyot – Senator
  2. Charles Kanyi – MP
  3. Grace Sundukwa – County Assembly Member
  4. John Paul Mwirigi – MP
  5. Mercy Chebeni – Senator
  6. Naomi Kasi Mue – General Legal Counsel (Adrian Group)
  7. Ng’ania Mellissa – Lawyer
  8. Scheaffer Okore – Ukweli Party
  9. Stephen Sang – Governor
  10. Steve Mbogo – Politician
Also Read  Japanese billionaire tweets most retweeted tweet

Media

  1. Amina Rabar – Capital FM
  2. Anne Kiguta – OAP
  3. Betty Kyallo – K24 TV
  4. Davidson Ngibuini – OAP
  5. DJ Mo – OAP
  6. Joey Muthengi – OAP
  7. Larry Madowo – BBC
  8. Mwalimu Rachel – OAP
  9. Patricia Kihoro – OAP
  10. Timothy Otieno – KTN

Science & Technology

  1. Abraham Mbuthia – Uza Point
  2. Hilda Moraa – Pezesha
  3. Huston Malande – Skyline Design
  4. Ken Njoroge – Cellulant
  5. Leonida Mutuku – Intelipro
  6. Peris Bosire – Farmdrive
  7. Rita Kimani – Farmdrive
  8. Sam Gikandi – Africa’s Talking
  9. Thogori Karago – LinkedIn ProFinder
  10. Yvonne Mburu – Nexakili

Personal Development & Academia

  1. Beatrice Ndungu – Motivational Speaker
  2. Bonnie Kim – Motivational Speaker
  3. David Kyalo – Koncepts & Events Ltd
  4. Jeff Israel Nthiwa – Destiny Life Coaching
  5. Leanne Peris N Kimani – Afrobiashara
  6. Makena Onjerika – Writer
  7. Ruth Ambogo – Young Kenyan Women Leaders
  8. Sandra Ochola – Tukuka
  9. Victoria Nkatha Mutai – Motivational Speaker
  10. Wilkins Fadhili – Brand Lab Afrika and Man Behind Brands

Leadership & Civil Society

  1. Antony Nkuubi – Governance Pillar Organization
  2. Audrey Mbugua – Activist
  3. Ekai Nabenyo – Center for Community Development
  4. Elizabeth Mang’eni – Ministry of Trade
  5. Elizabeth Ntonjira – IBM
  6. Meshack Omega Omido – Public Servant
  7. Natalie Sonia Mukundane – African Youth Commission
  8. Olivia Muiru – B Lab
  9. Raphael Obonyo – Youth Advocate
  10. Winnie Asiti – Activist
Also Read  Japanese billionaire tweets most retweeted tweet

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy

  1. Douglas Mwangi – Oasis Mathare
  2. Dysmus Kisilu – Solar Freeze
  3. June Syowia – Beiless Group
  4. Linda Kamau – AkiraChix
  5. Mumbi Ndungu – Ibua Africa
  6. Natalie Robi – Werema – Msichana Empowerment Kuria
  7. Nerima Wako-Ojiwa – Siasia Place
  8. Nice Nailantei Leng’ete – Amref Health Africa
  9. Ruth Jepchumba Kilimo – Marakwet Girls Foundation
  10. Wawira Njiru – Food4Education

Sports

  1. Amy Wanday – African Sports Network
  2. Bedan Karoki Muchiri – Athlete
  3. David Rudisha – Athlete
  4. Elijah Motonei Manangoi – Athlete
  5. Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor – Athlete
  6. Linet Masai – Athlete
  7. Margaret Wambui – Athlete
  8. McDonald Mariga – Footballer
  9. Silas Kiplagat – Athlete
  10. Victor Wanyama – Footballer

The 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans initiative is spearheaded by Avance Media & Jagari Designs in partnership with COSDEF Group, 1000 African Voices, My Naija Naira, Cliq Africa, VIPI State & WatsUp TV

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR