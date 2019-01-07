2018 Most Influential Young Kenyans Finalists announced

Leading PR & rating agency, Avance Media and Jagari Designs have announced finalists for the 3rd edition of the prestigious annual ranking focused on young people dubbed: 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, this year’s list has a gender record of 48 females and features young Kenyans who have made remarkable contributions towards their respective fields which has extended impact to other young people across Kenya and beyond.

Public voting has also commenced on ke.avancemedia.org to determine the influence of the nominees in their categories and in the overall ranking.

The ranking which was launched in 2016 was won by Comedian & TV Personality Dan Churchill Ndambuki as voted the 2016 Most Influential Young Kenyan

Some notable personalities nominated include: King Kaka, Elizabeth Ntonjira, Darshan Chandaria, Xtian Dela, Victor Wanyama etc

After launching the initiative in Ghana in 2015, Avance Media has been able to partner various organisations across Africa to extend the ranking to Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania & DR Congo and is expected to announce a global ranking in 2019.

Below is the list of nominees represented in their respective categories.

Business

Danson Muchemi – JamboPay Darshan Chandaria – Chandaria Industries Leroy Mwasaru – Greenpact Martin Kiarie – BEAN Interactive Paul Kihiko – Wing It Nairobi Rajiv Mehta – Tangerine Investments Rose Wanjiku Muturi – TALA Ruth Mwanzia – Koola Waters Shirlene Nafula – Crystal River Products Trushar Khetia – Tria Group of Companies

Entertainment

Brenda Wairimu – Actress Fena Gitu – Musician George Kimani – Comedian Khaligraph Jones – Musician King Kaka – Musician Njugush – Comedian Nyashinski – Musician Octopizzo – Musician Raymond Karago – Actor Seth Gor – Comedian

Lifestyle

Adam Maina – Social Media Influencer Brian Mbunde – Brand Influencer Enos Olik – Video Director Sharon Mundia – Blogger Lucia Musau – Blogger Mike Muthiga – Fat Boy Animations Natalie Wanjiru Tewa – Vlogger Silvia Njoki Victor Matara – Blogger Xtian Dela – Blogger

Law & Governance

Aaron Cheruiyot – Senator Charles Kanyi – MP Grace Sundukwa – County Assembly Member John Paul Mwirigi – MP Mercy Chebeni – Senator Naomi Kasi Mue – General Legal Counsel (Adrian Group) Ng’ania Mellissa – Lawyer Scheaffer Okore – Ukweli Party Stephen Sang – Governor Steve Mbogo – Politician

Media

Amina Rabar – Capital FM Anne Kiguta – OAP Betty Kyallo – K24 TV Davidson Ngibuini – OAP DJ Mo – OAP Joey Muthengi – OAP Larry Madowo – BBC Mwalimu Rachel – OAP Patricia Kihoro – OAP Timothy Otieno – KTN

Science & Technology

Abraham Mbuthia – Uza Point Hilda Moraa – Pezesha Huston Malande – Skyline Design Ken Njoroge – Cellulant Leonida Mutuku – Intelipro Peris Bosire – Farmdrive Rita Kimani – Farmdrive Sam Gikandi – Africa’s Talking Thogori Karago – LinkedIn ProFinder Yvonne Mburu – Nexakili

Personal Development & Academia

Beatrice Ndungu – Motivational Speaker Bonnie Kim – Motivational Speaker David Kyalo – Koncepts & Events Ltd Jeff Israel Nthiwa – Destiny Life Coaching Leanne Peris N Kimani – Afrobiashara Makena Onjerika – Writer Ruth Ambogo – Young Kenyan Women Leaders Sandra Ochola – Tukuka Victoria Nkatha Mutai – Motivational Speaker Wilkins Fadhili – Brand Lab Afrika and Man Behind Brands

Leadership & Civil Society

Antony Nkuubi – Governance Pillar Organization Audrey Mbugua – Activist Ekai Nabenyo – Center for Community Development Elizabeth Mang’eni – Ministry of Trade Elizabeth Ntonjira – IBM Meshack Omega Omido – Public Servant Natalie Sonia Mukundane – African Youth Commission Olivia Muiru – B Lab Raphael Obonyo – Youth Advocate Winnie Asiti – Activist

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy

Douglas Mwangi – Oasis Mathare Dysmus Kisilu – Solar Freeze June Syowia – Beiless Group Linda Kamau – AkiraChix Mumbi Ndungu – Ibua Africa Natalie Robi – Werema – Msichana Empowerment Kuria Nerima Wako-Ojiwa – Siasia Place Nice Nailantei Leng’ete – Amref Health Africa Ruth Jepchumba Kilimo – Marakwet Girls Foundation Wawira Njiru – Food4Education

Sports

Amy Wanday – African Sports Network Bedan Karoki Muchiri – Athlete David Rudisha – Athlete Elijah Motonei Manangoi – Athlete Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor – Athlete Linet Masai – Athlete Margaret Wambui – Athlete McDonald Mariga – Footballer Silas Kiplagat – Athlete Victor Wanyama – Footballer

The 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans initiative is spearheaded by Avance Media & Jagari Designs in partnership with COSDEF Group, 1000 African Voices, My Naija Naira, Cliq Africa, VIPI State & WatsUp TV