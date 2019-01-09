3 Chinese, Kenyan arrested for possessing game trophies

Written By: Claire Wanja
The items were recovered during a police raid at an apartment occupied by the three Chinese nationals in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.
Three Chinese and a Kenyan who were arrested on Tuesday for being in possession of game trophies namely leopard skin, ivory pieces, rhino horn and a live tortoise will be charged in court on Wednesday.

Three Chinese nationals-Xing Wei, Zhang Jie, Shang Li and a Kenyan-David Maseno Oseko were arrested in Kilimani area.

Also netted during the raid were cigarettes worth more than Sh2 million shillings and alcoholic drinks.

The four were arrested after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the residence.

The raid was carried out by a multi-agency team drawn from detectives, officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Kenya Revenue of Authority.

