3 NCPB managers suspended over malpractices

Three senior National Cereals and Produce Board – NCPB managers have been suspended over malpractices that have seen unscrupulous business people benefit from the fertilizer and maize programmes meant for farmers.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe says the three alongside 59 other high ranking officials at the parastatal will be investigated for buying imported maize from unscrupulous business people and selling them the subsidized fertilizer.

Long queues characterized NCPB silos in the western South and North Rift regions as maize farmers tried to sell their produce to the board.

However, many were turned away after the silos ran out of storage space with claims that unscrupulous businessmen had imported maize from neighboring countries and sold it to the board at the expense of local farmers.

Top NCPB officials at the Kisumu, Bungoma, Moi’s Bridge and Eldoret depots alongside 59 other officials are under investigations.

The government now plans to restructure the National Cereals and Produce Board.

Lesiyampe said registration of local farmers will begin next month to ascertain the number of local farmers.

The government has released 1 billion shillings to pay the second batch of local farmers who sold their maize to the NCPB with the Ministry of Agriculture expecting more cash to pay the last batch of maize farmers.