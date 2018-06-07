300 remote villages to receive free digital TV sets

About 300 remote villages drawn in 14 counties will be the first recipients of free fully installed digital television sets that would be installed in households or social places in plans to increase uptake of digital television.

The two-phase project targeting 800 villages is being implemented by the ICT ministry, the Chinese Government and PayTV firm StarTimes will see 16,000 individual households connected.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru termed the Digital Television project, crucial in bridging the existing information gap especially in remote rural areas. The project is expect to cost 842.7 million shillings and will be concluded in October this year.

Since completing the transition from analogue to digital TV terrestrial signal broadcasting in early 2015, most households especially in remote areas are yet to benefit from the digital dividends thus missing out on information access.

The 10,000 Villages Digital Television Project initiated by the Chinese Government for Africa has now kicked off with 800 villages in Kenya set to benefit.

16,000 households in 322 wards will be offered a satellite dish, HD decoder including free installation and TV sets, while 2,400 public institutions will be connected with satellite projector TV system.

Of the total amount, KES 428.2m will spent on acquisition of satellite television systems and KES 414.5m will be used in training 1,600 technicians and implementation of the project.

To further increase broadcast access in far flung areas, Mucheru says the ICT ministry will hold talks with broadcasters on implementation of the Universal Service Fund.

The first phase of the free TV project targeting 300 villages will be concluded in August while phase two targeting 500 villages will be completed this October.