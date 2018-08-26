3000 squatters on Makueni ILRI land demand share

Over 3000 squatters who have encroached on the 32,000 acre piece of land owned by the International Livestock and Research Institute in Kilome, Makueni County want the government to allocate them part of the land.

The squatters claim the land belonged to their ancestors before they were kicked out during the colonial days and they should be considered for resettlement.

The squatters say they too like other landless poor persons should be given part of the land which they claim initially belonged to their forefathers.

They claim the land is too idle and there is no research that is being conducted there hence they should be allowed to make it productive.

The squatters claim it is only in Ukambani where there big tracks of unutilized parcels of land and government needs to terminate the leases and allow the initial owners back.

Meanwhile, at least 200 cotton farmers from Lamu County are counting massive losses this season, after their farms were invaded by pests.

The farmers from Mpeketoni, Hindi, Bahari and other parts of Lamu East and West claim the pests have destroyed all their crops even after the county government had come to their rescue by supplying them with seeds.

Cotton is one of the major cash crops grown in Lamu county. But the invasion of pests is now causing untold suffering to farmers. Patrick Wamae from Hindi ward claims that the pests arrived as the crop just germinated and efforts to administer pesticides did not help much.

The farmers are now accusing the county government for supplying them with seeds that were prone to pest attacks.

They are now calling on the county government of Lamu to compensate them saying they had taken loans to prepare their farms.

But the county government is shifting blame to a private organization that distributed the seeds saying it had warned farmers not to fall for the seeds as the quality was not guaranteed.