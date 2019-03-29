3M online jobs to be created in Kenya by 2025

Kenya is expected to have a bigger share of 3 million jobs projected to be created in an online marketplace in Africa by 2025.

Boston Consultant Group says this will be aided by government involvement in creating policies that will enhance trust between e-commerce vendors and customers.

Online Marketplaces in Kenya has for the past decade given physical stores a run for their money.

This has been primarily supported by increased internet access where Kenya boasts of a penetration rate of 89 percent according to Communications Authority data.

Boston Consultant Group’s Managing Director Mills Schenck says Kenya has the potential to expand job opportunities in the informal sector if the government will create an enabling environment for online shopping.

Among key sectors that online market players foresee opportunities includes mobility markets dominated by Uber and taxify.

Jumia, Managing Director, Sam Chappatte, on the other hand, notes the need for trust between the customers and online marketplaces stakeholder through appropriate regulations.

Kenya is rated among top e-commerce markets in Africa due to internet accessibility and lower cost of devices availability.

Stakeholders believe that with digital literacy training more Kenyans are set to reap the benefits of online marketplaces