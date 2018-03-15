3rd edition of NTW set to begin April

The third edition of the Nairobi Tech Week (NTW) powered by Moringa School is set to be held from the 19th to the 21st of April 2018 at the Strathmore University.

The event will aim to bring various actors and influencers of the tech ecosystem to one space and exhibit the forefront of innovation and technology focusing on the tech makers, such as developers, designers, data scientists, engineering managers and more.

NTW’s main organizer Sandra Mukidza, said that Moringa School will ensure that the event continues to be community-driven with an agenda people actually want and will engage in.

“Last year, Nairobi Tech Week was an incredible success. This year, with the support of our partners, industry players and sponsors, we hope to attract more participants,” she added.

Applications and nominations for the Nairobi Tech Week will open on March 19th and will award participants in the following categories:

Impact stories

Idea generation

Tech Makers.

During the 2016 event, NTW hosted 450+ attendees, and 750+ in 2017. In 2018, there will be a minimum of 800 attendees for the 3-day event.

Previously, NTW has had global title sponsors including Facebook and Twitter and in 2018, Microsoft will be serving as the title sponsor to truly merge the global with the local.