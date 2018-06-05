42 NYS suspects denied bail over Ksh 468m loss

Forty two suspects charged with the loss of 468 million shillings at the National Youth Service (NYS) will remain in remand prison pending the hearing of their case.

Anti-corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled that the gravity of their charges and its impact to the economy is a compelling reason to deny them bail.

Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai are among 42 suspects who will now remain in remand prison after the anti-corruption court declined their bail application.

According to the anti-corruption court, the suspects cannot be released on bond since the alleged charges are of serious economic crimes with the potential of causing anarchy, threat to peace and national security.

In a move meant to expedite the cases, the court directed all the suspects to appear in different courts from Wednesday to have the hearing of their cases set for July 2018 fixed.

In the meantime, a police officer has been directed to confirm whether Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo is admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital after prison authorities failed to produce her in court.

The suspects who included government officers, businesspeople and company bosses are facing multiple counts among them abuse of office, conspiracy to commit economic crimes, fraudulent acquisition of public property and failure to comply with applicable procedures.