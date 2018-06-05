47 households displaced by flash floods in Uasin Gishu

Uasin Gishu residents living along river beds and open drainage systems have been asked to move to safer grounds to avert being swept away by floods.

Speaking while assessing 47 households in Saroiyot area Kesses,Sub-county, that were damaged by a heavy down pour, Uasin Gishu County Executive in charge of Water and Environment, Mary Njogu asked residents to move to safer ground.

She also asked private developers who have constructed houses on water ways to open them, saying the structures were a major cause of flooding during heavy rains.

The County Executive who was accompanied by North Rift, Red Cross officials appealed to well-wishers to come to join hands with the government and offer support to the affected families who were displaced by the floods.

She also asked good Samaritans to host the affected families in their homes, as the government explores ways of assisting the victims.

Njogu asked Kenya Red Cross to consider evacuating other families who are at a high risk of being swept by floods. The humanitarian body said that the affected families will be moved to Saroiyot AIC church for three days as other alternatives are explored.

Meanwhile, the body of a 48 year old man was found at a swamp in Kingwala village, Megun Sub-location. It could however not be immediately be established if the deceased Samson Rotich died as a result of the floods.

