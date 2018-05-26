5,000 to participate in this year’s U16 Copa Cola contest

Close to 5000 boy’s and girls’ schools are expected to participate in this year’s edition of the Under 16 Copa Coca Cola football tournament that was officially launched Saturday in Nairobi.

This year’s edition will be the 10th anniversary and will kick off from 20th to 29th July.

Schools drawn from different counties within the country will compete in regions to earn a ticket to the national championship that will be held in Eldoret in July.

Teams from schools in the sub zonal, zonal, sub county, county, and regional levels will be fully kitted courtesy of a sponsorship deal worth 21.5 million shillings from Coca Cola.

The Copa Coca-Cola camps has produced some of the finest Kenyan football players including Robinson Kamura of AFC Leopards among others.

International players who have gone through Copa Coca-Cola include Victor Wanyama who plays as a defensive midfielder for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspurs, Dennis Oliech who has played for FC Auxerre and FC Ajaccio in Europe, and MacDonald Mariga former Inter Milan midfielder.

Separately, Southampton has hired Mark Hughes as their full-time manager after he kept the club in the English Premier League during a three-month interim spell at the end of last season.

Hughes was appointed in March as the replacement for Mauricio Pellegrino, with the Saints in danger of dropping to the Championship.

The club announced yesterday that Hughes has penned a three year deal, while assistant manager Mark Bowen and first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also agreed long-term contracts.

Hughes won three of his 10 games in charge, the most crucial being a 1-0 victory at Swansea in the penultimate game.

Hughes made 61 appearances for Southampton during an illustrious playing career that also took in Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea.