DP Ruto urges NASA co-principals to join in uniting Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula not to take hardline positions against their leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto said the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga last Friday should not be criticized, saying it was for the common good of the country.

The Deputy President asked the three to play a leading role in the country’s unity and the transformation agenda.

Speaking at Njoro African Inland Church (AIC) in Nakuru County, where he attended an interdenominational church service, Ruto said the Journey they began in 2013 to unite Kenyans has been boosted following the meeting between the President and Odinga.

Earlier, Ruto opened Njoro Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) offices in Njoro Town.

The Deputy President said the Jubilee administration was ready to work with all leaders with the aim of transforming the country.

Elsewhere, Knut Secretary General who is also a nominated Mp Wilson Sossion, has called on Nasa co-principals to join ranks with NASA leader Raila Odinga following talks between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the move by the two leaders was welcomed as it will unite the country.

Sossion who was speaking in Narok when he meet Nominated Mp David Ole Sankok said the move is likely to improve the economic status of the country.

He said the long election period has negatively affected the economy with county governments now in a financial crunch after treasury failed to remit funds to counties.

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok also urged opposition members of parliament to unite for the sake of prosperity of the country.

