Several people questioned over Ksh 9B NYS scandal

Several people suspected to be behind the National Youth Service nine billion shillings scandal were Monday grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The exercise conducted in camera was led by a team of six detectives with expertise in matters finance.

DCI Director George Kinoti said the suspects are likely to be charged in the court of law.

At least some of 40 individuals suspected to be behind the 9 billion shillings NYS scam appeared at the CID Headquarters off Kiambu road for questioning.

Among those summoned are NYS officials who include supplies management officials, accountants, and procurement officers as well as suppliers and directors of companies with NYS contract.

The officials spent hours in the CID offices, with detectives remaining mum on the progress of the investigations.

Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Mbogo-Omollo and National Youth Service boss Richard Ndubai who have since stepped aside over the scandal are among top government officials expected to appear before the detectives for questioning.

So far National Youth Service officers in charge of Procurement Finance and Accounting have been sent on compulsory leave to allow for investigations.

