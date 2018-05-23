Baringo residents flee homes as dam water sips

Panic has gripped residents of Tuwo location in Tiaty, Baring County after they woke up to find a dam that was full of water empty despite the ongoing heavy rains.

Water in Tuwo dam is believed to have sipped to the ground and locals fear it could lead to a major landslide in the area. The dam was recently constructed by Baringo county government to cushion locals from water scarcity.

The 60 by 70 metres dam was constructed at a cost of 3.5 million shillings with a capacity of 14 million litres and was to serve a population of 3000 but the sudden sipping up has forced many residents to flee their homes.

Fault lines and fissures have developed on both sides of the dam which is approximately 1000 metres long. Those who have fled their homes say they fear the earth could open and bury them since the cracks appear to be widening every day.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Maria Losile MCA of Loyamorok ward said the cracks had left residents in fear calling on experts to visit the place to establish the cause.

Area assistant chief said it rained heavily on Saturday and the dam was completely filled. “On Sunday all the water had sipped with cracks on the bed which were widening by the time we visited,” he said.

Separately, several families in Kayu Village, Kangema constituency, Muranga County are counting massive losses after a small crack widened and separated their farms destroying their crops.

The crack which developed a week ago has widened intensely affecting learning at Kayu Primary School which has now been separated into two.

The residents who were forced to salvage some of their farm produce say the crack was not that serious and it only developed intensely and widened over the last few days owing to the on-going heavy down pour.

Families have begun fleeing to higher grounds for safety. And as others leave for their safety, one farmer Charles Waithaka has vowed to remain put in efforts to salvage his tea plantations which he laboured through a loan. Kayu Primary School has been divided into two and pupils are now confined on one side.

Assessing the level of destruction, Murang’a County Commissioner John Elung’ata advised all the families affected by the crack to vacate the area.

Elung’ata said a number of landslides have occurred in Murang’a which have rendered more than 500 families homeless.

Meteorological Department Officer in Murang’a Paul attributed amount of rainfall that has been received in Murang’a as the root cause of the cracks.