Lake Simbi Nyaima in Karachuonyo constituency is famed for its culture and attractions.

The road network from Kisumu through Kendu Bay to the amazing green piece of land that holds Lake Simbi has improved greatly over the last couple of years. It’s a smooth ten minute drive from the main road to the tourist site.

Lake Simbi Nyaima is a seasonal home for migrating flamingos. During the Magical Scenes visit they had already relocated to other lakes. It’s such a large distance between Lake Simbi and the nearest lake therefore it’s quite wowing to think of the extent these migrating flamingos have to cover. The flamingos feed on the rich algae contained in the lake.

The background story of Lake Simbi is quite interesting; It is believed there once existed a village on the site. The village one day disappeared in a violent storm when its community refused to feed and shelter an old woman who had sought its refuge. A great depression was created where the village existed and Lake Simbi was born. In the native Luo language, ‘Simbi Nyaima’ means ‘the lake that sunk’. Geologists hold that Lake Simbi is a crater lake formed centuries back.

The water from the lake is believed to be medicinal. Locals here believe the water cures many skin diseases.

Fun fact: One can smell the lake from a distance of forty kilometres!

Lake Simbi is an untapped tourist destination highlighted by the Abundu hot springs around the lake. Yet no investor has considered building an accommodation facility here. Unfortunately, visitors are forced to spend their nights in Kendu Bay and Homa Bay towns.