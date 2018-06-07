Uhuru makes appointments to parastatal boards

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed 106 members to the boards of various State Corporations.

Among notable figures appointed are retired Military Generals Joseph Kibwana and Julius Karangi who will serve as Chairpersons of Kenya Ports Authority and National Social Security Fund respectively while former President Mwai Kibaki’s daughter Judith Wanjiku Kibaki joins the board of Kenya Investment Authority.

2017 election losers have also dominated the list of chairs and members of parastatal boards.

Mombasa 2017 gubernatorial race loser, Suleiman Shabhal will chair the Kenya Trade Network Agency board, former Isiolo Governor Doyo Godana will chair the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Board, former Migori MP, Charles Owino, is the new Chair of SONY Sugar board, ex-Samburu West MP, Jonathan Lelelit Lati, becomes chair of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) and former Baringo Governor, Benjamin Cheboi, will chair the Agricultural Development Corporation Board.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



In a special gazette notice, the Head of State also appointed former Kwale Woman Rep, Zainab Chidzuga and ex- Ndhiwa MP, Augustino Neto as members of the boards of National Oil Corporation and NEMA respectively.

Former KNUT Chairman, Mudzo Nzili, is the chair of the National Irrigation Board while Lilian Mahiri Zaja, a former IEBC Vice Chairperson becomes a commissioner at the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Dr. Walter Ongeti, John Gethi Muraya and Dr. Bernadette Misoi have been appointed members of the Board of Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre, for a period of three (3) years while David Wafula will be a member of the National Cereals and Produce Board .