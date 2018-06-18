Environmentalists want locals involved in running conservancies

Environment conservationists are rooting for the integration of local communities in the management of wildlife conservancies as a sustainable plan of curbing human-wildlife conflict.

Northern Rangelands Trust development officer Titus Peghin says the model will not only protect wildlife but also economically empower communities living around the conservancies.

After years of human-wildlife conflict, residents of Orwa along the West Pokot and Turkana common border adopted community conservancies.

Two years later, beyond the Masol and Pellow conservancies serving their purpose to protect wildlife. The facilities bringing the local population good tidings through employment opportunities with reformed warriors serving as guards.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Speaking over the weekend during a the culmination of yet another milestone as residents of West Pokot County received three million shillings worth of bursaries generated from area community conservancies to support the less fortunate in their academic endeavors, Peghin urged Kenyans to adopt community conservancies as a sustainable approach in safeguarding the country’s wildlife.

Local leadership lauded the initiative as having contributed immensely to peaceful coexistence among communities living along the common border.

Meanwhile, Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary, Keriako Tobiko has singled out human activities and climate change as the biggest threat to the environment in the country.

Speaking at Oldonyo Nyokie primary school in Magadi, during celebrations to mark the World Day to combat Desertification, Tobiko took issue with wanton destruction of the environment across the country.

The CS led environment stakeholders in planting seedlings during the celebrations whose theme, this year, is ‘’land has value, invest in it’’.

Tobiko warned of tough action against illegal loggers and charcoal traders. He took issue with politicians involved in illegal logging, citing the case of a sitting member of parliament in Kajiado County whose lorry was arrested ferrying 200 bags of charcoal last month.

Kajiado County is classified among counties where the local residents have been greatly affected by climate change.