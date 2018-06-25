Universities to offer more science courses

Higher institutions of learning will soon be required to re-calibrate their courses to offer more science based lessons than arts and humanities.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed says the government is working on a framework that will require all universities in the country to increase their science and research course to more than 40 percent to be accredited.

Innovators have decried the low funding to research and development which they say is hampering the growth of science and innovation.

Kenya is rated among the most innovative countries in Africa at position 5 and 88 globally according to the Global innovation index for last year.

However, the country fares badly on the number of graduates taking science technology, engineering and mathematics lessons.

Of the more than 500K students who graduate every year less than 15 percent are awarded science based degrees.

To address this, the government is drafting new guidelines that will deepen the uptake of science and research courses offered by both public and private universities.

Speaking during the annual young scientist forum, Education CS Amina Mohammed raised concerns with low funding to research and development field urging the private sector to help fill the funding gap.

Currently, Kenya spends less than one percent of her budget on R&D as opposed to the 5 percent national target.

The scientific forum seeks to identify high school students who have developed an innovative project that has the capacity to solve local problems.

Some of the innovations being piloted are an application that uses artificial intelligence to nab errant drivers, a system that tracks post harvest losses and another app that uses scents to kills and repel mosquitoes.