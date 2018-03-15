Activist Okiyah Omtatah will spend the night at Kilimani police station after was arrested for contempt of court.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi issued a warrant of arrest against Okiya Omtatah for failing to appear in court in a case in which he is charged alongside 32 others for allegedly locking up the offices of former Education Minister Sam Ongeri in the year 2011.

According to Omtatah the warrant of arrest was issued against him despite informing the prosecutor that he was following other matters at the High court.

Omtatah argues that he was in court by 9am for the hearing of the case but an hour later the magistrate had not turned up and he decided to leave a copy of the course list to the prosecutor to inform the magistrate that he had gone to attend to a matter at the superior court.

However this did not go well with the prosecutor who had previously issued several warrants against Omtatah who has never been arrested.

In the case Omtatah is charged alongside 32 protesters for allegedly locking up offices of former Education Minister Sam Ongeri over the alleged loss of 4.8 billion shillings meant for Free primary education in 2011.

The activist has been remanded at the Kilimani police station awaiting to be arraigned in court Friday to face charges.