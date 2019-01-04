Admission letters issued outside NEMIS to be recalled

A directive to have all Headteachers recall all admission letters issued outside the national education management information system has elicited debate ahead of form one’s admission next week.

Through a circular sent to all regional and county directors of education, the ministry of education says any letter issued by any school save for sub-county and private schools will not be valid.

Students admitted outside NEMIS will also not be eligible for the 22,000 shillings government capitation.

The new admission policy that centralizes secondary school admission at the education ministry’s headquarters has become a growing headache for many parents in the country.

Since the letters of admission were released, parents have been complaining of unfair placement of candidates, with some saying their children have been placed in far-off counties and mostly in schools which were not the candidate’s schools of choice.

But the parent ministry will hear none of it and now through a circular have directed that all school heads recall any admission letters given outside the national education management information system NEMIS.

Students and parents who do not adhere to this directive will further lose out on the 22000 shillings secondary school capitation given to each student by the national government.

Elsewhere, Kisii county education board chair Henry Onderi has called on all education stakeholders to work together to ensure the smooth implementation of the new competency-based curriculum.

He has called for the prompt delivery of learning programs to avoid any delays. This even as the Kenya national union of teachers Kitui branch threatened to go to court come February to sue the teachers’ service commission over claims that the commission is sidelining them.

Knut General Kitui Branch Secretary Mutunga Nding’o says they are also facing a big problem of teachers promotions.