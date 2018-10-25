AFC defender Robinson Kamura extends contract to 2020

Written By: Buckley Fetha
AFC Leopards defender Robinson Kamura has extended his contract ahead of the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League season set to kick off in December.

The defender has signed a two year extension on his contract.

Kamura joined AFC Leopards in January 2017 from Mathare together with Whyvonne Isuza after their contracts at Mathare United expired.

Kamura’s stay is a boost to the side that conceded 48 goals last season and scored 47.

“Ingwe” have already parted ways with striker Alex Orotomal while skipper Duncan Otieno is also on the list of those likely to quit the club.

Muraya Kamunde

