Africa group ‘3’ Davis Cup players step up training

A contingent of 8 tennis players who will represent Kenya in the Africa group ‘3’ Davis Cup has stepped up training at Nairobi club.

The championship which will be hosted in Kenya for the second time will be held from 18th to 23rd of this month.

Led by Kenya’s top seed Ishmael Changawa, the Kenyan squad under the tutelage of Rosemary Otieno, has reported to camp in its quest to make a mark in the 6 day championship.

The eight players include Ishmael Changawa, Sheil Kotecha, Ibrahim Kibet, Kevin Cheruiyot, Oliver Kigotho, Ryan Randiek, Albert Njogu and Petty Andada.

The continental showpiece is making a return to Kenya for the second time since 1997.

Kenya will come up against Benin, Botswana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Libya and Algeria in the six day championship with the top two teams advancing to Davis Cup Africa Group ‘2’ in 2019.