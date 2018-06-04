African Trade Insurance’s 2017 full year net profit up 55pc

African Trade Insurance is targeting to offer cover for large and strategic capital projects of at least 35 billion shillings over the next one year.

Chief Executive Officer George Otieno says this will allow African states to negotiate for better terms when accessing foreign capital for development projects.

This comes as the insurer recorded a 55 percent increase in 2017 full year net profit to 990 million shillings driven by steady business expansion.

Africa is estimated to be indeed of at least 6 trillion shillings annually to bridge infrastructure gaps. Huge percentage of this is expected to come from the private sector and loans which has pushed some of the countries to debt limit.

According to the risk solution provider ATI, cost of borrowing for capital expenses is still high as debts accrued through bond markets and syndicated loans account for 60% of public debt.

The insurer is now seeking to help reduce this cost by as much as 100% with alternative to raise foreign currency debt. This targets projects of between 25 to 35 billion shillings.

Supported by expansion into various AfricaN markets, the insurer has seen its gross written premiums surge 52% to KES 4.48 billion while equity is at KES24.2 billion.

The volume of business supported since inception has similarly risen 40% to 3.5 trillion shillings as gross exposure rose 23% to KES 240 billion.