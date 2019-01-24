AG: Corrupt individuals should be barred from office

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki says there is need to consider reviewing bail terms for individuals accused of corruption.

Speaking at the National Anti Corruption Conference, the AG urged the Judiciary to play its role in the fight against corruption to win it.

Prof. Karuiki noted that orders that return corrupt individuals into office complicate investigations.

He asked Parliament to ensure that its oversight role does not compromise the war on corruption.

His sentiments were shared by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, who urged all arms of government to follow the law in efforts to win the war on corruption.

On his part, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Boss George Kinoti said the main challenge in probing corruption cases is numerous orders to his office.

Kinoti said he receives orders to stop investigations even before detectives start questioning the suspect.

He, however, pledged to continue working to ensure his office conducts proper investigations to ensure all corrupt individuals are prosecuted.

Elsewhere, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said the war on graft will not be won without the active participation of the county governments.

Wamalwa said the devolved units should work with the national government to eradicate the vice that has negatively affected the development of the country.

Speaking in Nyeri town when he officially launched a public participation forum of a policy on the establishment of economic blocks by county governments, the CS urged the governors to lead from the front in the war against graft and utilize limited resources given to them prudently.

The CS said the counties are the engines to drive President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Big Four’ agenda and singled Mt Kenya region as crucial to the realization of food security.

He said blocks would attract more investments and enjoy the economies of scale to their advantage and that of their people.