An acute shortage of medical personnel has hit Ahero Sub County Hospital with fears that the obtaining situation will negatively affect healthcare services.

Ahero Sub County Hospital nursing director Trizer Okiri says the hospital is relying on three doctors despite the high number of patients seeking specialized treatment at the facility.

The government and stakeholders have in recent years intensified efforts to improve health standards with the government committed to actualize its universal health coverage dream.

But for residents of Ahero, the dream appears a distant proposition with the local facility suffering from an acute shortage of medical personnel.

Ahero Sub County hospital nursing director Triza Okiri says the obtaining situation is threatening to reverse gains made over the years.

Okiri however says the available medics are working round the clock to provide medical services to the local community despite the constraints.

Meanwhile, it was double joy for pregnant mothers at the hospital after they received donations courtesy of Nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga.

The good gesture was also extended to less fortunate members of the community.

