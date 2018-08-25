Aiyabe, Kiptum win this year’s Iten 10km road race

Valary Aiyabe and Abraham Kiptum are this year’s winners of the Iten 10km road race that was held Saturday in Elgeyo Marakwet county. The race was in its 8th edition.

Former Barcelona Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei Jameli timed 33 mins 18.8 seconds in the women race that started at Bugar centre ending at Iten town.

Lucy Cheruiyot and Lydia Njeri finished in the second and third positions clocking 33mins 27.2 secs and 33mins 34.8 secs respectively.

Meanwhile, Abraham Kiptum won the men’s race in 28mins 39.0 secs trouncing Daniel Kipchumba and Samuel Chebolei who timed 29mins 8.1 secs and 29mins 09.9 secs to settle for the second and third positions respectively.

Elsewhere, the first edition of the Josiah Memorial Cup, a football tournament held by Mike Josiah foundation in memory of their late son served off today at Impala grounds Nairobi.

The tournament attracted 50 football teams drawn from Nairobi and was aimed at creating mental health awareness to the youth.

The finals will be held on Sunday with winners receiving medals and trophies.