All set for Soya awards gala in Mombasa

The 2018 Sports Personality of the Year SOYA Awards Gala will be held Friday evening at the Fort Jesus in Mombasa City.

World’s top-ranked sprinter, Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Cote d’ Ivoire will be the chief guest in the annual event that will be held for the first time outside Nairobi City.

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge tops the list of five sports men who are battling for the Sportsman of the year award.

Others in the shortlist include World 1500 metres champion Elijah Manangoi, world 3000 steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, Kenya Sevens star William Ambaka and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

In the Sportswoman of the Year category, World 5000 metres Champion Hellen Obiri will be battling off stiff competition from Olympic and World 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich, marathoner Edna Kiplagat, volleyball sensation Edith Wisa and rugby player Sinaida Aura.

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia will battle for the men’s sports team of the year award against the national men’s football team Harambee Stars, Davis Cup Tennis team, Kanbis Cricket Sports Club team and the Kenya Deaf Handball team.

Football Kenya Federation FKF, Athletics Kenya and Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association will vie for the federation of the year award.