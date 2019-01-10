All set for Soya awards gala in Mombasa

Written By: Kennedy Langat
174

Eliud Kipchoge tops the list of five sports men who are battling for the Sportsman of the year award.
KBC_Facebook-728x90

The 2018 Sports Personality of the Year SOYA Awards Gala will be held Friday evening at the Fort Jesus in Mombasa City.

World’s top-ranked sprinter, Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Cote d’ Ivoire will be the chief guest in the annual event that will be held for the first time outside Nairobi City.

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge tops the list of five sports men who are battling for the Sportsman of the year award.

Also Read  Dennis Oliech scores his first goal for Gor Mahia

Others in the shortlist include World 1500 metres champion Elijah Manangoi, world 3000 steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, Kenya Sevens star William Ambaka and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

In the Sportswoman of the Year category, World 5000 metres Champion Hellen Obiri will be battling off stiff competition from Olympic and World 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich, marathoner Edna Kiplagat, volleyball sensation Edith Wisa and rugby player Sinaida Aura.

Also Read  Ruiru Club to host ICEA Lion for a Golf tournament

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia will battle for the men’s sports team of the year award against the national men’s football team Harambee Stars, Davis Cup Tennis team, Kanbis Cricket Sports Club team and the Kenya Deaf Handball team.

Also Read  Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Football Kenya Federation FKF, Athletics Kenya and Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association will vie for the federation of the year award.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
margaretkalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR