American buyers to grace International Flower Trade Exhibition

The launch of direct flights from Nairobi to the United States has brought good tidings for the flower sector as 10 American flower buyers from Miami are expected at the 7th Edition of the International Flower Trade Exhibition (IFTEX) slated for June.

The event will also mark the launch of the Fresh Produce Africa, the first of its kind horticulture show modeled along the global Fruit Logistic in Germany as the industry works to position Kenya as the continental horticultural hub.

The Kenya Flower Council says flower farmers are facing stiff competition from Least Developed Countries after Kenya was upgraded to a middle income economy.

“We appreciate competition especially from Ethiopia, and emerging countries like Rwanda,” said Clement Tulezi CEO Kenya Flower Council.

They are urging the government to step in after the country was elevated to a middle income economy that has seen Kenya denied the opportunity to subsidize the sector.

“We want consistency, we are calling on the government to assist us in finding the place of flowers in this country,” urged Tulezi adding that, “We have an increase in small holders and we want government to improve infrastructure, farm inputs, and availability of machinery.”

Tulezi noted the industry is self regulated and the regulations cut across social and environmental aspect.

He said there is an emergence of middle class who have a new different appreciation in flowers.

“We have grown by 16% in our flower exports and want to work closely with governments to surmount the trade barriers affecting us as an industry,” he added.

Speaking in the same forum, CEO AFFA-HCD (Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Authority) (Horticultural Crops Directorate) Zakayo Magara said the number of companies dealing with horticultural products have increased from 284 in 2014 to 386 in 2017.

Adding that the exports have grown from 84 billion in 2014 to 115 billion in 2017.

The resurgence of pests in the tropics on account of climate variability has seen the export of chilies banned from certain markets.

IFTEX will also see the inaugural exhibition of fresh produce at the exhibition riding on the success of the flowers.

They are appealing to African countries to free up their markets of both tariff and non-tariff barriers so as to take advantage of the vast African market.