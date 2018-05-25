American security agency concludes JKIA security audit

Officials from the American security agency Friday concluded an audit that has been ongoing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to determine Kenya’s readiness for direct flights to the US.

The findings by the U.S Transportation Security Administration will be a key determinant on whether Kenya would be allowed to operate direct flights to the US beginning October this year.

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was last year given Category One status following several audits by the US air agency, Federal Aviation Administration with the final audit expected to grant the last point of departure status.

On Monday this week, a team from the U.S Transportation Security Administration jetted into the country to conduct an audit at JKIA in the race to get last point of departure status.

The government says it is confident that security arrangements that had been flagged off by the audit team have been adequately dealt with.

The report of the audit will determine whether JKIA airport has addressed some of the security issues raised last year such as provision of proper perimeter fence and consistence at the security screening yard.

The final security audit will also inform the decision on whether direct flights between JKIA to John F Kennedy International Airport in New York would proceed this October or not.

If JKIA passes the security audit and is granted the LPD clearance, the last hurdle will be granting Kenya Airways an air operators certificate by FAA after inspecting the carrier’s equipment and facilities.

Experts say the launch of the direct flight will have a big impact on Kenya’s economy by boosting tourism and trade to the benefit of Kenya.

The Economic Survey 2018 shows that 7.3 million passengers were handled at JKIA in 2017.