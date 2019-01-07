CS Amina directs schools to capture information on NEMIS

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has directed Regional Commissioners and County Education Directors to ensure that all schools capture their information on the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) by January 11th.

Speaking after flagging off official distribution of ‘tusome’ Kiswahili and English text books for grade 1 pupils to public schools across the county, at the Kenya Literature Bureau in Nairobi’s South C, Amina said the ministry would like to know how they are fairing with the full transition targets that the government has set for itself.

The CS said they are so far doing well with the process of capturing data for students admitted to national, Extra County and county schools.

At the same time the CS urged the sub-county and private schools to submit their admission data before the January 11th deadline.