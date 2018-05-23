Amref Health Africa partners with Kilifi County Government to end Fistula

Amref Health Africa has partnered with Kilifi County Government to end obstetric fistula.

Under the partnership, Amref Health Africa held a one week fistula camp offering screening and surgical treatment to women with obstetric fistula in Kilifi County.

The County Government of Kilifi is hosting this year’s international day to end Obstetric Fistula in Kenya under the theme, “Leaving no one behind: let us commit to ending fistula now.”

The annually international day is marked on the 23rd of May 23rd and drives towards eliminating fistula which is a key element since the world cannot claim to have achieved the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets if there is still a woman or girl left in the world who is suffering from it and being neglected.

Obstetric fistula is a severe maternal morbidity which can affect any woman or girl who suffers from prolonged or obstructed labour without timely access to an emergency Caesarean section.

It is one of the most devastating consequences of neglected childbirth and a stark example of health inequity in the world.

It is almost entirely preventable when there is universal access to quality sexual and reproductive health care.

To end obstetric fistula, Universal access to reproductive health services must be ensured; eliminate gender-based social and economic inequities; Prevent child marriage and early childbearing; Promote education and broader human rights, especially for girls and foster community participation in finding solutions, including through the active involvement of men.

Ensuring access to the treatment (surgical repair) for all women and girls is also a key strategy for eliminating it.

Established in 1992, Amref Health Africa’s Obstetric Fistula programme, aims at improving the quality of life for women with debilitating childbirth injuries through surgical interventions and community interventions to prevent Obstetric Fistula.

Since its inception, the programme has been involved in large scale surgical interventions targeting women and girls with obstetric fistula.

The programme trains doctors, nurses and midwives in Obstetric Fistula awareness, prevention, surgical repair and post-operative care. This has seen an increase in the demand for operations.