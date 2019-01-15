Arsenal keeper Petr Cech to retire end of the season

Written By: BBC
Arsenal keeper Petr Cech is to retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old joined Arsenal in June 2015 from the club’s London rivals Chelsea, where he spent 11 years.

“Having played 15 years in the Premier League and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve,” said the ex-Czech Republic international.

“I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season.”

Cech’s career was in doubt in October 2006 when he required surgery for a skull fracture after a collision with Reading’s Stephen Hunt.

The keeper was out for three months and has since worn a protective headguard during games.

He added: “This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire.

“I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.”

