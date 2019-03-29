Kenyan artists showcase works of art at the Safaricom exhibition

In Orhan Pamuk’s “My Name is Red” he writes “Painting is the silence of thought and the music of sight.” It is a sentiment that Safaricom echoes through its This Is My Kenya campaign every year in its effort to promote Kenyan art. On the This Is My Kenya website, they write “For too long Kenyan art has been whispered about. We believe now is the time for its magnificence to echo far and wide! There is talent to be discovered, there are treasures to be unearthed, and there are stories to be told.”

This year, over 2,000 artworks from artists across the country were submitted for a chance to feature in Safaricom’s annual This Is My Kenya campaign. 35 of Kenya’s finest painters and illustrators last evening showcased their works at an exhibition held to celebrate local artists at the Capital Club. The artists, whose paintings and illustrations featured in Safaricom’s annual This Is My Kenya campaign and 2019 calendar, included: Daniel Njoroge, Kathy Katuti, Edwin Jongo, Michael Soi, Ellam Ombula, Patrick Karanja, Dickson Were and Tobiko Rupante, among others.

The campaign has been held every year since 2014 and brings together the country’s best talents in photography, painting and storytelling to showcase Kenya’s beauty and diversity through art. Each year, these works are then featured in Safaricom’s calendar, which has become a collectable and a platform through which some of the country’s finest creative talents can showcase their work to wider audiences.

“We received over 2,000 submissions from all over the country and worked with the Kenya National Museum as well as renowned art collectives including Kuona Collective, Brush Tu, Dust Depot and The GoDown Arts Centre to help us select the pieces that would feature in our calendar. The selection process was quite challenging since we received very many high-quality submissions, but we’re happy with the outcome and are fortunate to be in a position to nurture talent, support and celebrate Kenyan artists,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom.

Over the last 18 years Safaricom has extended its vision of transforming lives beyond the provision of relevant products and services, to investment in the arts through various initiatives including the annual This Is My Kenya campaign, Safaricom Youth Orchestra, Twaweza Live music concerts, the Safaricom International Jazz Festival, and the Michael Joseph Centre, a free-to-use space where those in the creative industry can showcase their work.

This Is My Kenya seeks to celebrate local creative talent in writing, photography, film, illustration and painting and art and has evolved into an award-winning campaign that not only offers valuable exposure to local creatives; it showcases Kenya’s wildlife, landscapes and cultures through powerful imagery and storytelling.

Artists featured on the Safaricom 2019 calendar #THISISMYKENYA

Wycliffe Opondo Clavers Odhiambo Daniel Njoroge Hannington Gwanzu Michael Daman Patrick Karanja Kathy Katuti Stephen Nyaga Hiram Michael Kyalo

10.Kennedy Kinyua Kimani

11.Evans Yegon

12.George Kang

13.Kaafiri Kariuki

14.Charles Ngatia

15.Wilson Matunda

16.Patrick Peter Kinuthia

17.Charles Simeon

18. Dickson Nedia Were

19.Munene Kariithi

20.Samuel N Njoroge

21.Edwin Jongo

22.Samuel Waithaka

23.Coster Ojwang

24.Tobiko Rupante

