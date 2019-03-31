Association wants owner of bus involved in Matuu accident arrested

Kenya Roads Safety Association chairman, David Kiarie, wants the owner of the ill-fated Matuu killer bus which resulted in the death of 15 Kenyans to be arrested.

Kiarie wants the arrest to be effected in the next fifteen days failure to which they will institute a case against the government and other players involved in the accident.

Kiarie blamed police for failing to execute their mandate professionally while at the same time accusing the matatu owners of failing to fit their vehicles with speed governors.

This is after it emerged that the speed governor of the ill-fated bus did not have a functional speed governor.

Patrick Kagunga, a member of the association, speaking after visiting the scene, said the speed governor’s valves had been tampered with.

The bus was heading to Nairobi from Mandera when the accident occurred.

According to detectives, the bus driver appeared to have slightly veered off his lane, as if he was overtaking another vehicle, but how he ended up hitting the stationary truck, parked on the shoulders of the highway, remains a mystery.

The victims, who included 10 men, three women and a child died on the spot during the 4.33am incident. Several other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Matuu Level 4 hospital.