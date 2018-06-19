Athletics World under 20 team commence training

The Kenyan team to the athletics World under 20 championships reported for training camp Tuesday morning at Kasarani stadium ahead of the world event slated for 10th -15th next month in Finland.

The team which consists of some athletes who competed when Kenya hosted the World Under-18 Championship last year will be seeking to register impressive performance and clinch more gold medals than the team that featured in the 2016 edition in Poland.

George Manangoi, Edward Zakayo, Stanley Waithaka, Leonard Bett, Dominic Ndigiti, Mary Moraa, Lydia Jeruto, Jackline Wambui, Mercy Chepkirui and Edinah Jebitok who won medals at the World Under-18 will be out to replicate the same performances.

During the 2016 edition that was held in Poland, Kenya finished in the second position on medal standings with 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze medals behind leaders United States who clinched 11 Gold, 6 Silver and 4 Bronze medals.

