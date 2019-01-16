The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack that took place Tuesday against innocent civilians in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a statement, Mahamat, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Chairperson of the Commission stressed that the cowardly attack, once again, underlines the imperative for renewed and reinvigorated efforts to combat terrorism throughout the continent.

In a tweet he said “The AU stands in solidarity and grief with the people and government of Kenya in condemning this cowardly attack which underlines the need to redouble our efforts to combat terrorism on the Continent.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



At the same time Mahamat, commended the swift response by the security forces of Kenya and expressed the solidarity of the AU with the government and people of Kenya.

Meanwhile the Intergovernmental Authority on Development-IGAD Executive Secretary, Ambassador Mahboub Maalim, has strongly condemned the cowardly and reprehensible attack on Dusit Complex in Nairobi, Kenya, which took place Tuesday.

The Executive Secretary expressed IGAD’s heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved and wishes quick and full recovery to the injured.

He commended the gallantry of Kenyan security forces and emergency services for their swift response to the attack, noting that their action helped save many lives.

Elsewhere, the US Ambassador to Kenya Bob Godec commended the courage of Kenyan security services while condemning the terrible attack.

UK Ambassador to Kenya Nick Hailey assured of UK’s strong solidarity with Kenya while and former ambassador Christian Turner also sent his message of encouragement.