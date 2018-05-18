Bandari FC out to sink Posta Rangers Saturday

Bandari FC will host Posta Rangers at the Mbaraki Stadium Saturday as the 16th round matches gets underway.

The Coast based side sits 5th on the Log and will be out to overturn a two match winless run that saw them lose 2-0 to Tusker FC, before playing out to a barren draw against Mathare United last weekend.

Bandari FC, under the tutelage of Ken Odhiambo, has recorded two wins in five matches, and a win against 10th placed Posta Rangers will see the coast based side momentarily jump to 3rd on the log.

Meanwhile Kariobangi Sharks will be without Patillah Omotto due to suspension when they travel to the Kericho Green Stadium to take on Zoo FC, after the midfielder accumulated five yellow cards.

Omotto, who has been among the outstanding players this season, received his fifth booking of the campaign in Shark’s 2-1 win over Tusker.

The win against Tusker was Sharks’ first in eight games and they will be aiming to repeat that against a Zoo side that claimed four points against them last season. Sharks are currently eighth on the standings with 20 points while Zoo are five points behind in 15th place.

In other matches slated for Saturday, Kakamega Homeboyz host 2nd placed Mathare United at the Bukhungu Stadium, Nzoia Sugar and Chemelil Sugar clash at Sudi stadium while Sony Sugar host Vihiga United at the Awendo Green Stadium, with Ulinzi Stars playing away to Wazito FC at the Ruaraka Grounds.

It will be the first top flight meeting between the two, with newbies Wazito having registered five wins this season, with two coming against Sofapaka and Mathare United.

On Sunday, Nakumatt play Tusker at the Machakos county stadium, AFC Leopards play away to Thika United at the Thika Municipality Stadium, while defending champions and league leaders Gor Mahia host Sofapaka in the late kick off match.

