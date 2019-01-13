Baringo leaders want NCIC to take stern action against inciters

Political leaders from Baringo County have called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission chair Francis Kaparo to take stern action against leaders undermining peace and national security.

The leaders say it was unfortunate that some individuals are spewing tribal hate at a time the country’s leadership has intensified efforts to unite the country.

The country has witnessed intensified efforts to heal the country of ethnic cracks with President Kenyatta leading from the front.

But recent utterances by a section of the political class appear to be undermining this course instead raising political temperatures.

It is a state of affairs that has left political leaders from Baringo County concerned.

Speaking during the burial of the late Samuel Lelkutwo the leaders led by Tenges Member of county assembly Silas Tochim said it was the responsibility of all leaders to preach peace and promote harmony among citizens and stop propagating hate speech.

The leaders called for an end to the 2022 succession debate and instead focus on development and support the president’s big four agenda.