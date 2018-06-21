Blow to Kenya Sevens as Balala cancels sponsorship

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala Thursday revealed that he had instructed Brand Kenya to cancel its eight-month Ksh 20million sponsorship to the Kenya Rugby Union.

He further directed the Brand Kenya CEO to immediately pay the players the Ksh 2.4million owed to them.

The CS said the move was informed by Kenya Sevens players’ decision to conceal the branding of their shirt sponsor, Brand Kenya, during the Paris Sevens leg of the World Rugby Series on the weekend of June 9 and 10.

Shujaa playing with Brand Kenya’s “Make It Kenya” message in front of their jerseys, concealed the message during all their matches at the Jean-Bouin Stadium in protest over a payment dispute between themselves, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and team sponsor Brand Kenya.

According to Balala, the KRU and the players subjected the country to a lot of embarrassment following the move.

This is less than a fortnight after the sponsorship deal that involved the Kenya Rugby Union and Brand Kenya was signed and unveiled.

Speaking at the Kenya Association of Hotels and Caterers, Balala said the team “must respect the country and they have failed us”.

“How can you be a Kenyan and go to an international activity and cover the brand Kenya, how?” The CS asked furiously.

He said even if the team had a problem with Brand Kenya, they should have solved their issues “instead of embarrassing the whole nation”.

“That was not written Brookside or Tusker or Safaricom, it was written Brand Kenya. That is your country, your motherland! That makes who you are and then you cover it! ” Balala said.

However in a rejoinder, the sponsors said they had remitted the money to the Union and hence on their end had met their obligations with the Union confirming as much saying they had received Sh4mn from Brand Kenya.

“This has gone into funding more priority needs of the team such as player allowances for the London and Paris legs, Accommodation and Airfare for the extra management carried on the tour and outstanding training allowances,” the Union said in a statement as it made an effort to clean up the mess.

It added; “What is due to the players is Sh2.5mn which will be paid as soon as additional installments or money from other sources is received by KRU.”

In a further statement, the Union said it was working to resolve the issue with the sponsors.

However, the minister’s word on Thursday now puts all that into jeopardy.