Blow to Karua as video evidence is ruled out

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua Monday suffered a blow when her application to include new video evidence through her main witness Kefa Sagana was dismissed by Kerugoya High court Judge Lucy Gitari.

While delivering the Ruling Lady Justice Lucy Gitari said the application was irregular and without basis. The Judge highly relied on Sec 106 of Evidence act to determine her ruling.

She said the video in the custody of the witness was taken by a phone and later subjected to a process through computer to make a video, raising questions on its authenticity or clarity of document, saying it did not meet the safe guard conditions.

Going by witness affidavit, the Judge said there is no evidence of witness Compliance with the rules of electronic evidence act and production.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



She said the affidavit should contain a list of evidence for there is no room for witness to produce new evidence in the witness stand.

The Judge said the video evidence can’t be admitted in isolation as it would deny respondents chance to scrutinize it, bearing in mind the strict timelines.

The Judge reiterated that bringing new evidence at this stage is an ambush to respondents, for it ought to have been included in the petition and served to all.

Kamotho Waiganjo representing the governor Kirinyaga Anne Waiguru in an interview said the court ruled as prejudicial for the new evidence to be included.

The court also ruled that evidence for the petitioners’ witness who failed to appear in court would be taken as it appears in the affidavit.

He further said the court ruled that it is the responsibility of the petitioner to call her witness and if any do not appear and are not available for cross examination, their affidavits will be removed from the court records.

Two weeks ago Karua told the court she had submitted a flash disk with evidence of electoral officials tampering with election material but the disk had gone missing.

Waiguru’s lawyer Paul Nyamodi and the IEBC lawyer Joe Kathungu refuted the claim saying they had not been served with the disk at the start of the petition.