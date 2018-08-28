Bodaboda operators accuse hospital of negligence

Written By: Hunja Macharia
Bodaboda operators have accused the Malindi Sub County hospital of negligence claiming an operator died after the hospital failed to attend to him.

The bodaboda operator was rushed to the hospital after allegedly being knocked down by a Kilifi County inspectorate vehicle.

The bodaboda operators say the deceased died two hours after arriving at the hospital adding that all that time he had not be attended to.

Area residents joined bodaboda operators to protest his death even as they demanded for the immediate arrest of the County inspectorate vehicle driver.

Anthony Musha, a resident of Mtangani was hit along the busy Malindi-Mombasa highway.

Speaking at the hospital Rama Charo claimed that the doctors came in 2 hours later when his condition had worsened due to extreme bleeding.

Kilifi County Health CEC Dr. Omar Anisa has however dismissed the negligence claims saying the medical personnel attended to the patient before he died.

He accused relatives for causing a commotion at the hospital saying it was uncalled for.

Kilifi County Secretary Arnold Mkare termed the incident unfortunate saying they will pursue the matter.

