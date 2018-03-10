Bowlers Kimwaki, Wambui to represent Kenya in commonwealth games

Kenya will be represented by two in this year’s commonwealth games slated for April in Australia.

The two bowlers were selected by the Kenya Bowling Association and will report to camp this Monday.

Cephas Kimwaki and Eunice Wambui will again feature in the commonwealth games after been selected to represent the country in this year’s event.

The two who have been training since the start of this year are eyeing a gold medal this time round.

Kenya has not been impressive in the previous edition of the games but according to the Kenya team’s coach, the players have improved in key areas.

The Kenya Bowling Association was allocated two slots to the games by National Olympic committee of Kenya.

The two players are scheduled to report to a training camp from Monday through to 22nd this month.

Elsewhere, six Kenyan Premier League matches will be played Saturday afternoon across different stadia within the country.

Kariobangi Sharks will host Sofapaka at Machakos County stadium.

Both teams will come into the game with the urge of continuing with their winning streak.

Kariobangi Sharks had thrashed KPL new comers Wazito 4-1while Sofapaka defeated Posta Ranger 2-1.

Mathare United will then lock horns with AFC Leopards at the same venue.

At Bukhungu stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz will host Ulinzi Stars while Zoo Fc clashes with Vihiga United at Kericho Green stadium.

Posta Rangers will entertain Wazito at Narok stadium as Tusker Fc play against Thika United at Ruaraka stadium.

