Bram Ayoo wins Atlancis, ICT sponsored Waziri Golf Cup

Bram Ayoo, a handicap 18 player, beat a field of 120 players to win the Atlancis and ICT Authority sponsored Waziri Cup Golf tournament at the Par 72 Karen Country Club course.

Ayoo exuded confidence from the first tee and posted an amazing 44 points to win the top prize in an event presided over by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Joseph Kyalo of Golf Park playing off handicap 28 was the runner up with 43 stableford points.

“Everything just worked for me but hard work and determination played a big role as I kept improving by each hole,” said Ayoo.

Railway’s Millicent Mello playing off handicap 37 was third overall with 42 points beating men’s winner Sydney Shikalo of Golf Park on count back. Taking the ladies’ title also with 37 stableford points was handicap 34 Rose Chepkemoi.

The nines went to Daniel Kinyua on 21 points and F. Wangila on 22 points. Nearest to the pin honors went to Muthaiga Golf Club Captain James Ondigo and Milli Nyaga. Best effort or “Pinga Mingi” prize went to handicap 28 Royal Nairobi golfer Charles Maloba on 14/points.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Atlancis CEO Daniel Kinyua thanked golfers for supporting the ICT industry by using its wide range of products which he said have catapulted the sector into a vibrant entity.

CS Mucheru also thanked the golfers for gracing the golf tournament which is a precursor to the ongoing “Connected Summit 2018” at Bomas of Kenya.

The summit is the biggest ICT Platform in the region that has attracted over 500 ICT thought leaders, experts and decision makers across the region to deliberate and provide ICT sector related solutions.

Atlancis Technologies is a leading provider in innovative Enterprise ICT solutions that are customized to fit the needs of our clients whether small, medium or large, with our operations spanning Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Zambia.

“We are privileged to be partnering with the ICT Authority together with other players in the ICT industry in the Connected Kenya Summit. We believe that IT enterprises in Africa have come of age and are more than capable of providing world class technological solutions some of which will be on display during the summit. The Waziri Cup Golf Tournament has been a good opportunity to break the ice and set the pace to what we believe will be a very impressive display of Kenyan IT ingenuity.” Atlancis CEO Daniel Kinyua added.